Doral Financial shares jump after Puerto Rico ruling

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
NEW YORK Oct 10 Shares of Doral Financial rose more than 30 percent in after-hours trading after a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of the bank in its $229 million tax dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department.
Shares jumped to $7.25 from their $5.29 close.
For a link to the story: (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.