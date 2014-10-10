版本:
Doral Financial shares jump after Puerto Rico ruling

NEW YORK Oct 10 Shares of Doral Financial rose more than 30 percent in after-hours trading after a Puerto Rico judge ruled in favor of the bank in its $229 million tax dispute with the Puerto Rico Treasury Department.

Shares jumped to $7.25 from their $5.29 close.

For a link to the story: (Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
