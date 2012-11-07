版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 8日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's corrects Doral-guaranteed bonds rating history

Nov 7 Doral Properties: * Moody's corrects the rating history of doral-guaranteed bonds

