Dorel says bad weather slows bicycle sales

BRIEF-Xerox CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 mln
* CEO Ursula Burns' FY 2016 total compensation was $14.1 million versus $10.6 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, June 13 Dorel Industries Inc warned on Thursday that earnings from its recreational unit will be weaker than expected as wet weather has slowed bicycle sales in the United States, Canada and Europe.
The Montreal-based company, which also makes strollers, car seats and home furnishings, said the bicycle market has also seen widespread discounting by competitors.
As a result of the weak sales in the first half of the year, Dorel said it no longer expects full-year earnings from the bicycle unit to top 2012 results.
* Minecraft introduces Minecraft Coins, which can be bought using in-app purchases on device; coins let creators set flexible prices, take share of sale Source text : http://bit.ly/2ojvqD6 Further company coverage:
* Imex Systems Inc says estimates that value of contract will be in range of $6 million CDN over a 3-year period