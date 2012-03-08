UPDATE 1-Dorel profit rises on higher revenue

TORONTO, March 8 Dorel Industries Inc
, a Canadian company that makes bicycles and children's
products, reported higher quarterly profits and revenue on
Thursday.
Earnings rose in Dorel's juvenile segment, which includes
car seats and strollers, helped in part by increased demand in
the United States.
The company had warned in August that weak consumer
confidence would hurt second-half results in that sector.
"The juvenile segment did reverse the year's downward
earnings trend, although results were not yet where we had hoped
they would be," said Chief Executive Martin Schwartz.
Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 30 rose to $27.4
million, or 85 cents a share, from $25.9 million, or 79 cents
last year. Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $561.6 million.