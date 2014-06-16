Dorel to buy Hong Kong-based baby products maker for $120 mln

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Canada's Dorel Industries Inc said it would buy Hong Kong-based Lerado Group, a maker of baby strollers and infant car seats, for $120 million to expand in Asia.
The deal will give Dorel, known for its Cannondale and Schwinn bicycles, its first company-owned factories in Asia.
Lerado Group, a unit of Lerado Group Holding Co Ltd , also makes baby beds, soft goods, high chairs and bouncers.
Dorel bought a majority stake in Brazil's largest cycle company Caloi last year, in a move to expand its recreational unit.
RBC Capital Markets, KPMG and Norton Rose Fullbright advised Dorel on the Lerado deal.
Dorel's shares closed at C$40.17 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated