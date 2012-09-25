Dorel expands in Latin America with juvenile product investments

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
Sept 25 Dorel Industries Inc said it will acquire a 70 percent stake in two juvenile product businesses to expand its footprint in Latin America.
The company, whose juvenile product brands include Safety 1st and Maxi-Cosi, said the transaction is expected to add to earnings immediately.
Dorel did not disclose the deal value.
The company said the two businesses, with sales of $14 million in 2011, sell products in Colombia and Central America.
Dorel said the acquisition will expand its ownership of the Infanti brand for which it already owns the rights in Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Argentina.
Montreal-based Dorel will operate Best Brands Group SA in Panama and Baby Universe SAS in Colombia.
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.