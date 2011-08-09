UPDATE 1-Dorel profit falls, sees tough H2 for kids' products

(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canada's Dorel Industries (DIIb.TO), a
distributor of children's products and bicycles, reported a 30
percent drop in second-quarter profit, and warned that the
second half of the year will remain tough for its juvenile
segment.
Stock market turbulence and fears of a double-dip recession
are further depressing already weak consumer confidence and
undermining the fragile retail environment, the company said.
"Given the highly conservative spending of today's typical
consumer, initiating price increases to our customers is a
challenge, particularly within our juvenile segment in the
U.S.," Chief Executive Martin Schwartz said in a statement.
April-June net income fell to $23.0 million, or 70 cents a
share, from $32.9 million, or 99 cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue for the Montreal-based company, whose products
include kids car seats, strollers and ready-to-assemble
furniture, rose 2 percent to $619 million. Revenue at the
juvenile segment fell 6 percent.
Shares of the company, whose brands include Cosco and Safety
1st, closed at C$25.72, a 2-year low, on Monday on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore, Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)