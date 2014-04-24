版本:
REFILE-U.S. Dept of Transportion to propose enhancing tank car standards

(In headline, changes Transport to Transportation)

NEW YORK, April 24 The U.S. Department of Transportation said on Thursday it will make a set of proposals next week that includes options for enhancing tank car standards.

"DOT plans to send a comprehensive rulemaking package to OIRA next week," it said in a statement, referring to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. (Reporting by Josephine Mason)
