UPDATE 1-U.S. regulators to propose enhanced tank car standards

(Adds detail of proposal, background on rail accidents, previous NEW YORK)

WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. transportation regulators will propose a "comprehensive rulemaking package" next week to address standards for tank cars that carry volatile crude oil on the nation's railroads.

"The proposal will include options for enhancing tank car standards," a Department of Transportation official said in an email to Reuters.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with OIRA on the Administration's proposal and initiating the formal comment process as soon as possible," the official said.

OIRA is the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, part of the White House's Office of Management and Budget.

U.S. and Canadian authorities have been under pressure to address tank-car standards after several accidents involving the movement of oil by rail - especially a derailment and explosion in Quebec in July that killed 47 people.

On Wednesday, Canada moved unilaterally, saying it would require older rail cars used for carrying crude oil to be phased out by May 2017.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker in Washington and Josephine Mason in New York, Writing by Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)