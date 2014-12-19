版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 20日 星期六 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Dottikon Es Holding increases its strategic SYSTAG stake to 47 pct

Dec 19 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* Has increased its strategic share in SYSTAG, System Technik AG, to 47 pct Source text - bit.ly/1v0JXOv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐