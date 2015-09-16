DoubleLine Capital to offer global bond fund

Sept 16 DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm
overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Wednesday filed a prospectus
with U.S. securities regulators to offer a mutual fund that
invests in bonds around the world.
The DoubleLine Global Bond Fund, which Gundlach will manage,
will seek long-term total return mainly by investing in debt
obligations issued by governments and government agencies,
authorities and instrumentalities, according to the prospectus.
It expects to invest principally in bonds issued by G-20
countries, which are composed of 20 major economies in developed
and emerging markets, and keep no more than 25 percent of assets
in junk-rated bonds. The fund also expects to have "significant"
exposure to foreign currencies.
Global bond funds let U.S. investors diversify their
fixed-income exposure, and often have low correlations with
domestic bond funds.
They can sometimes be more volatile, including if portfolio
managers choose not to hedge currency exposure back to the U.S.
dollar.
The DoubleLine global bond fund will have two share classes.
Class I shares will have a minimum $100,000 initial investment
for regular accounts, while Class N shares will have a minimum
$2,000 initial investment. Expense ratios were not disclosed.
DoubleLine is based in Los Angeles, and had $76 billion of
assets under management as of June 30.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)