DoubleLine Capital launches commodity mutual fund

Aug 31 DoubleLine Capital, the investment firm
overseen by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday launched a new mutual
fund to give investors exposure to commodities markets and help
them diversify.
The DoubleLine Strategic Commodity fund intends to seek
long-term total return through long and short exposures to
commodity-related investments, including through the use of
derivatives and leverage.
"A broad mix of commodities historically has shown low
correlations to stocks, bonds and cash. So commodities can
diversify a portfolio invested in traditional asset classes,"
portfolio manager Jeffrey Sherman said. "In addition,
commodities can serve as a hedge against unexpected inflation."
The fund has two share classes. Class I shares will have a
minimum $100,000 initial investment for regular accounts and a
1.11 percent expense ratio, while Class N shares will have a
minimum $2,000 initial investment and a 1.36 percent ratio,
after fee waivers or expense reimbursements.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by W Simon)