Gundlach says 'bad idea' for Fed to hike rates when junk bonds at 4-yr low

NEW YORK Aug 18 DoubleLine Capital's co-founder
Jeffrey Gundlach warned on Tuesday that it might be difficult
for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month,
given junk-bond prices are hovering near four-year lows.
"To raise interest rates when junk bonds are nearly at a
four-year low is a bad idea," Gundlach said in a telephone
interview.
Gundlach, widely followed for his prescient investment
calls, said if the Fed begins raising interest rates in
September, "it opens the lid on Pandora's Box of a tightening
cycle."
