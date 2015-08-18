Gundlach says 'bad idea' for Fed to hike rates when junk bonds at 4-yr low

NEW YORK Aug 18 DoubleLine Capital's co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach warned on Tuesday that it might be difficult for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month, given junk-bond prices are hovering near four-year lows.

"To raise interest rates when junk bonds are nearly at a four-year low is a bad idea," Gundlach said in a telephone interview.

Gundlach, widely followed for his prescient investment calls, said if the Fed begins raising interest rates in September, "it opens the lid on Pandora's Box of a tightening cycle." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)