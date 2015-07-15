DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed won't hike rates in 2015

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
NEW YORK, July 15 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, reiterated Wednesday that he did not believe the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this year.
Gundlach, speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha Conference in New York, also said that while homebuilding "will never go back to where it was," he was not negative on homebuilder stocks.
Gundlach also said that he liked U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market debt, along with high-yield bonds in the short-term, and Indian stocks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.