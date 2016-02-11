版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 12日 星期五 01:18 BJT

DoubleLine's Gundlach: Gold to hit $1400 as investors lose faith in central banks

NEW YORK Feb 11 Jeffrey Gundlach, the co-founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Thursday that gold prices are likely to reach $1400 an ounce as investors lose faith in central banks.

"The evidence that negative rates are harmful and not helpful has piled up to the point that the 'In Central Banks We Trust' mantra has finally been laid bare as a hoax," Gundlach said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐