UPDATE 1-DoubleLine's Gundlach says Fed should not raise rates in December

By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Nov 5 DoubleLine Capital co-founder
Jeffrey Gundlach, widely followed for his investment calls,
warned on Thursday that the U.S. Federal Reserve should not
raise rates in December as economic and financial conditions
have become vulnerable.
Gundlach said the Goldman Sachs Financial Conditions Index
shows the market has already tightened for the Fed as the index
sits at its worst level since 2014 and the Great Recession.
Gundlach, speaking at the Inside Fixed Income conference,
also cited trailing earnings, which are not trending in the
right direction. It also appears "the dollar has started another
leg up," he noted.
The biggest reason the Fed should not raise rates is the
implied inflation rate in bond market pricing, he said. Implied
inflation for the next two years is "darn near zero," said
Gundlach, whose Los Angeles-based DoubleLine was overseeing $81
billion in assets under management as of the end of the third
quarter.
"Junk bonds are signaling with clarion bells: Do not raise
interest rates," Gundlach said. Excessive issuance of
covenant-lite debt is yet another sign of danger in the credit
markets, he added. Junk bonds should be sold on strength, he
said.
If oil stays below $50, downgrades will come to the
investment-grade bond market, he said.
Gundlach said emerging markets may lead developed markets
lower against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs in emerging
markets. He said Latin American currencies have crashed and
Middle East currencies are down. "No wonder" the yield premium
demanded by the markets from emerging markets has been rising,
he said.
Underneath the surface, with the exception of Switzerland,
European interest rates are quietly rising, Gundlach said.
The 2-year US Treasury has been rising for four "long" years and
the 5-year bottomed in 2012 as did the 10-year in 2013. "We're
already in a rising-rate environment," Gundlach said.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play. Since the Spring,
Gundlach has said the U.S. economy and risk markets cannot
digest a premature Fed hike.
Gundlach said closed-end funds are trading at attractive
yields and deep discounts, but no one is buying them. He called
them a good convexity trade with low downside and large upside.
Gundlach said investors should buy the India stock market and
hold it for 25 years because of great demographics.
