DoubleLine's Gundlach: Fed hike 'no-go more likely than most people think'

NEW YORK Nov 15 DoubleLine Capital co-founder
Jeffrey Gundlach said on Sunday that the Federal Reserve may
hesitate to raise rates given rocky economic and financial
conditions, though the Paris attacks alone are unlikely to play
a factor in next month's decision.
The influential money manager, who recently warned that the
U.S. Federal Reserve should not tighten monetary policy in
December, said the Paris attacks could pressure stock markets
around the globe, "which we know Fed officials have been
watching, even if they try not to admit it."
Gundlach said about a rate hike next month that many
economists believe will occur: "Certainly No-Go more likely than
most people think. These markets are falling apart." Los
Angeles-based DoubleLine oversees $80 billion in assets under
management.
Gundlach cited a number of asset classes that are signaling
deteriorating conditions: The S&P Leveraged Loan Index, which is
at a four-year low, the SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond
Exchange-Traded Fund "very near a four-year low" and the
CRB Commodity Index at a 13-year low. "You also have the
Eurozone doubling down on stimulus. Fed raising rates? Really?"
Gundlach said emerging markets may lead developed markets
lower against the backdrop of rising borrowing costs, noting
that Latin American currencies have crashed and Middle East
currencies are down. "No wonder" the yield premium demanded by
the markets from emerging markets has been rising, he said.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
Since the spring, Gundlach has said the U.S. economy and
risk markets cannot digest a premature Fed hike.
