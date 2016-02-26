版本:
Doubleline's Gundlach says firm purchased some equities two weeks ago

NEW YORK Feb 26 Jeffrey Gundlach, the co-founder and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, said on Friday that his firm purchased some U.S. stocks two weeks ago after their rocky start in January.

"I thought it was a good buy point two weeks ago Wednesday and so we bought some," Gundlach told Reuters. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

