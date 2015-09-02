Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine funds had 19th month of inflows in August

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Wednesday reported $1.08 billion in net additional investments in August, the 19th consecutive month it has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in August.
The Total Return fund attracted a net inflow of $1.08 billion in August, for a year-to-date net inflow of $7.33 billion, DoubleLine said.
The Total Return portfolio saw inflows of $390.4 million in July, compared with $81.7 million in June and $408 million in May and $633 million in April.
It has $48.3 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.