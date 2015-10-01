Gundlach's Doubleline Capital posts 20th month of inflows in September

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 1 DoubleLine Capital, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Thursday reported $1.1 billion in net additional investments in September, the 20th consecutive month it has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, had $790 million of inflows in September. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.