DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. dollar 'has peaked out' in near term

NEW YORK Jan 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said in a webcast on Tuesday that the U.S. dollar "has peaked out" for the near term.

Gundlach, who earlier today told Reuters that oil has hit a short-term bottom, said he doesn't recommend investments in China anytime soon. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)