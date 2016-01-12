DoubleLine's Gundlach says U.S. dollar 'has peaked out' in near term

BRIEF-Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corp
* Honeywell files lawsuit against Code Corporation claiming widespread patent infringement
NEW YORK Jan 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, the widely followed investor who runs Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital, said in a webcast on Tuesday that the U.S. dollar "has peaked out" for the near term.
Gundlach, who earlier today told Reuters that oil has hit a short-term bottom, said he doesn't recommend investments in China anytime soon. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
