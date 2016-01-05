DoubleLine Capital posts 23rd straight month of inflows in December

NEW YORK Jan 5 DoubleLine Capital, the
investment firm with $85 billion in assets overseen by widely
followed co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach, posted a net inflow of
$1.03 billion into its open-end mutual funds in December to mark
the 23rd straight month of inflows.
The Los Angeles-based firm said on Tuesday its open-end
mutual funds attracted $14.31 billion overall in 2015. The
firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had
a net inflow of $688.82 million in December. For 2015 overall,
the fund attracted $10.94 billion. The fund, with total assets
at $51.78 billion, invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities.
The $5.23 billion DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund
also attracted new money last month. The fund had a
net inflow of $284.61 million in December, for a 2015 net inflow
of $1.87 billion. That marked the fund's biggest annual net
inflow since its launch in June 2010.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)