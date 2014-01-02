Investors withdraw $2.08 bln in Dec from DoubleLine's flagship fund

NEW YORK Jan 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had outflows of $2.08 billion in December, marking the seventh straight month of investor withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Wednesday.

The outflows from the fund, which is the flagship of the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital LP, brought total outflows to about $6 billion for the year, according to Morningstar.