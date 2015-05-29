German perfume retailer Douglas plans IPO in 2015

FRANKFURT May 29 German perfume retailer Douglas plans a stock market listing this year consisting of a sale of existing shares and a capital increase of around 70 million euros ($77 million).

The company said on Friday the Kreke family would retain a stake in Douglas, which was delisted two years ago. ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)