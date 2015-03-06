版本:
Advent launches exit of German perfume chain Douglas - source

FRANKFURT, March 6 U.S. buyout group Advent is preparing an exit from German perfume chain Douglas and has asked JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs to organise a sale or listing, a source familiar with the deal said.

The private equity group will shortly start shopping the group, which has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of roughly 300 million euros to potential buyers, the person said.

Earlier, the private equity group mandated advisory boutique Lilja to help with preparations for a listing, including choosing banks to run the initial public offering (IPO), sources had told Reuters.

Douglas Chief Executive Henning Kreke already flagged the possibility of a listing last November.

Advent, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs declined to comment (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins)
