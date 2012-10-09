Douglas FY sales up 1.7 pct on jewellery demand

FRANKFURT Oct 9 Sales of German retailer
Douglas Holding AG edged up by 1.7 percent as demand
for jewellery offset shrinking revenue from books and clothing.
In the 12 months through the end of September, sales rose to
3.44 billion euros ($4.46 billion)from 3.38 billion, the company
said on Tuesday. Excluding stores opened within the past year,
sales were up 0.8 percent.
Sales at jewellery business Christ rose by almost 10 percent
to 373 million euros, while its troubled Thalia bookstore chain,
which it is restructuring, saw a 2.1 percent decline.
Hagen, Germany-based Douglas said it still expected to
report earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) at the lower end of the 200-250 million
euro ($259-324 million) range.