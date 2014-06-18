Advent eyes listing for German retailer Douglas in 2015 - report

FRANKFURT, June 18 U.S. private equity group Advent may seek to return retailer Douglas to the stock exchange as early as next year, monthly Manager Magazin reported, without citing sources.

If the market environment makes a flotation next year unattractive, there are several strategic parties on the sidelines that prepared to invest in Douglas, the magazine said in an excerpt of an article to be published on Friday.

Advent declined to comment on the report.

Books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas was taken private by Advent and the Kreke family last year. It is investing to become Europe's top perfumes retailer while selling off underperforming businesses.

It recently completed the acquisition of French perfumery chain Nocibe and announced in March the sale of Hussel, its chain of confectionary stores, and Manager Magazin said it now aimed to sell its book store chain Thalia and jewellery retailer Christ as early as this year.

Fashion retailer Appelrath Cueppers is also up for sale. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Alexander Hübner, editing by David Evans)