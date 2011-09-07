UPDATE 1-Dover eyes third industrial sale-source

* Sells Crenlo and Paladin Brands to KPS. No price disclosed

* Also may sell Texas Hydraulics - source

* The 3 businesses account for around 6 pct of Dover rev - source

By A. Ananthalakshmi

Sept 7 Industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it will sell two companies in its industrial products segment -- Crenlo and Paladin Brands -- to private equity firm KPS Capital Partners.

Dover is also evaluating options for a third company in that segment, Texas Hydraulics, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The three companies together account for about 6 percent of Dover's annual revenue, the source said. Based on Dover's 2010 revenue, that amounts to almost $430 million.

The two businesses Dover said on Wednesday it was selling account for almost 80 percent of that 6 percent chunk of revenue, said the source, adding Lazard was advising Dover on the sale.

The source did not want to be named as the sale process was not public.

Dover said in a statement it agreed to sell cab equipment enclosures maker Crenlo and attachment tools maker Paladin to KPS for an undisclosed sum.

"These businesses are no longer aligned with our long term growth strategy," Thomas Giacomini, CEO of Dover Industrial Products said in the statement.

Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover's businesses range from food packaging equipment and garbage trucks to microphones for consumer electronics. It has a market value of more than $10 billion. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)