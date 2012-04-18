Dover posts higher 1st-qtr profit

BRIEF-Aleris reports Q4 revenue of $613 million
* Aleris Corp qtrly net loss of $35 million compared to $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp posted a higher quarterly profit on strong demand from energy and engineering markets, and raised its 2012 revenue forecast.
The company expects revenue to grow 10-12 percent for the year, compared with its earlier forecast of 7-10 percent growth.
It also raised the lower end of its 2012 forecast for earnings from continuing operations to $4.80 per share to $5 per share, from its prior outlook of $4.70 per share to $5 per share.
Dover's first-quarter net income was $196.8 million from continuing operations, or $1.05 per share, up from $174.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year ago.
* New results from second phase 3 study show significant efficacy of guselkumab and superiority versus Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
March 3 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday, with the U.S. dollar holding on to this week's gains on growing speculation that the U.S. Federal reserve would raise interest rate this month. Traders raised their stakes ahead of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later on Friday that the Fed would raise short-term borrowing costs at its upcoming March meeting. March futures on the S&P TSX index w