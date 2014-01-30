Dover posts higher profit on strong engineered systems demand

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 Dover Corp, the maker of pumps, drill bits and other industrial products, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its engineered systems business.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $210.8 million, or $1.22 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $208.2 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.
Dover earned $1.28 per share, excluding Knowles spin-off costs of 9 cents and a tax benefit of 3 cents.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $2.2 billion. Sales from engineered systems, its largest business, rose 12 percent.
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
* Enters agreement with Solaris Power Cells, Inc. whereby solaris is to acquire operating assets of Migme in a scrip based transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.