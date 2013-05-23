Dover to spin off some communication technologies businesses

May 23 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp
said it will spin off some of its communication
technologies businesses into a publicly traded company named
Knowles Corp.
The businesses make microphones, speakers, receivers and
transducers, among other communication products.
"Given the evolution of their unique business model, these
businesses can now pursue a more aggressive growth strategy
together as a standalone company," Chief Executive Robert A.
Livingston said in a statement.
Dover's other products include industrial pumps, oil and
mining drilling tools and food packaging equipment.