Dover profit beats analysts' expectations

Jan 24 U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates, helped by strong performance in its energy and engineered systems businesses.

Net income from continuing operations rose to $208.2 million, or $1.16 per share, in the fourth quarter from $197.3 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue at the company, whose businesses range from industrial pumps to food packaging equipment and microphones for consumer electronics, rose about 6 percent to $2.01 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of about $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue at Dover's energy business rose almost 6 percent to about $540 million. Refrigeration revenue rose almost 8 percent to $613 million.

"Our energy segment demonstrated its resiliency by posting modest organic growth despite a lower North American rig count," Chief Executive Robert Livingston said in a statement.

Total backlog at the end of the quarter was $1.45 billion.

Dover maintained its 2013 earnings forecast of $5.05 to $5.35 per share on revenue growth of 7 to 9 percent. Analysts were expecting earnings of $5.23 on revenue of $8.76 billion.

Shares of Downers Grove, Illinois-based Dover closed at $68.16 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.