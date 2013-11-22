版本:
BRIEF-Dover Motorsports unit enters into 2 deals to organize 2 national association for stock car auto racing sprint cup series competitions

Nov 22 Dover Motorsports Inc : * Unit entered into 2 deals to organize 2 national association for stock car

auto racing sprint cup series competitions in 2014 * Total purse and sanction fee to be paid by unit is $6.6 million for June

event and $5.9 million for September event-SEC filing * Source text for Eikon () * Further company coverage
