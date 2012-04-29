Apple, Google could join Dow index -Barron's

April 29 The Dow Jones Industrial Average
stock index is due for an overhaul, and new-tech giants like
Apple Inc and Google have good arguments for
joining the elite 30 companies at the expense of old-industry
stalwarts like Alcoa Inc, Barron's said on Sunday.
The business weekly said the Dow has no timetable, but a new
company or two could be added in the next year.
The three most likely stocks to be replaced in the index are
aluminum maker Alcoa, Bank of America and
Hewlett-Packard, Barron's said in its latest edition.
"The guardians of the Dow need to ensure that this
benchmark, created in the 19th century, stays relevant for a
21st century market," it wrote.
Yet admitting Apple, the world's most valuable company with
a market capitalization of roughly $563 billion, or Google,
would be difficult, Barron's said, because of the way the index
is calculated. Unlike the Standard & Poor's 500 and other major
indexes, the Dow weighs its 30 components based on the absolute
price of their shares.
Apple, whose shares on Friday closed at $603, would
overwhelm the index with a 26 percent weighting. That is double
the influence of current Dow component IBM, whose $207
stock price gives it a 12 percent weighting in the index,
Barron's said.
Barron's said the heavy weighting that Apple would command
at its current share price could prove a barrier to becoming a
Dow component. To guarantee a Dow spot, Barron's said, Apple
would have to split its shares by five-for-one or 10-to-one. But
Barron's noted that Apple has not split its stock since 2005.
The lack of splits poses difficulties for the Dow because
high-priced components like IBM exercise a growing impact while
low-priced members like Alcoa, Bank of America and General
Electric get marginalized.