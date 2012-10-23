版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 24日

CORRECTED-Dow to cut 5 pct of workforce, reduce spending

NEW YORK Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co said on Tuesday it plans to cut 5 percent of its global workforce and shutter 20 of its plants as part of a restructuring program it hopes will save it $500 million a year.

The company said the cuts will result in a loss of around 2,400 positions worldwide.

It also plans to cut back capital spending and investment in programs that are no longer a priority. It said those cuts should save it an additional $500 million.

Dow said it will take fourth-quarter charges of around 50 cents to 60 cents per share for asset impairments and write-offs, severance and other costs related to the measures. (Reporting By Michael Erman)

