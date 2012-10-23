CORRECTED-Dow to cut 5 pct of workforce, reduce spending

(Corrects to Tuesday in first paragraph)
NEW YORK Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co said on
Tuesday it plans to cut 5 percent of its global workforce and
shutter 20 of its plants as part of a restructuring program it
hopes will save it $500 million a year.
The company said the cuts will result in a loss of around
2,400 positions worldwide.
It also plans to cut back capital spending and investment in
programs that are no longer a priority. It said those cuts
should save it an additional $500 million.
Dow said it will take fourth-quarter charges of around 50
cents to 60 cents per share for asset impairments and
write-offs, severance and other costs related to the measures.
(Reporting By Michael Erman)