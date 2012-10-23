UPDATE 1-Dow cutting jobs, closing plants as growth slows

Oct 23 Dow Chemical Co, the largest
chemical maker in the United States, said on Tuesday it plans to
cut 5 percent of its workforce and shutter 20 plants as part of
a restructuring program aimed at countering a slow global
economy.
Dow and other chemical companies face slipping demand for
products around the world. Rival DuPont slashed its
earnings forecast and announced 1,500 jobs cuts.
"The reality is we are operating in a slow-growth
environment in the near-term and, while these actions are
difficult, they demonstrate our resolve to tightly
manage operations..." Andrew Liveris, Dow`s chairman and chief
executive, said in a statement.
The company, which hopes to save $500 million a year, said
the cuts will result in a loss of around 2,400 positions
worldwide.
Dow also plans to pare capital spending and investment in
programs that are no longer a priority. It said those cuts
should save it an additional $500 million.
Dow said it will take fourth-quarter charges of around 50
cents to 60 cents per share for asset impairments and
write-offs, severance and other costs related to the measures.
Shares of the company's stock inched up 9 cents to $45.34
after the close of regular trading.