Saudi's Sadara plans to start up mixed-feed cracker in March - CEO

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 28 Sadara Chemical, a
$20 billion petrochemical joint venture between Saudi Aramco
and Dow Chemical, plans to start up its
mixed-feed cracker in March, its chief executive Ziad al-Labban
said.
"The Sadara mixed-feed cracker is scheduled to be
commissioned in March and will ramp up to a feed of 85 million
standard cubic feet per day of ethane and 50,000 barrels per day
of naphtha," Labban told Reuters.
The Sadara complex is the largest petrochemical facility to
be built in a single phase and comprises 26 integrated
facilities. All facilities are scheduled to be commissioned by
the end of 2017. The complex is located in Jubail, on the Gulf
coast of the world's largest oil exporter.
In December, Sadara said it had started producing its first
products. Labban said the first production of solution
polyethylene was shipped to China.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)