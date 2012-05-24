版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 20:49 BJT

Dow says wins $2.16 bln in Kuwait arbitration

May 24 The International Court of Arbitration awarded Dow Chemical Co $2.16 billion in its dispute against Petrochemical Industries Co of Kuwait, Dow said on Thursday.

Dow said the award, which does not include interest and costs, was final and binding.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐