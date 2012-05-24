Kuwait group eyes options after $2.16 bln Dow ruling

Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait's state-run chemical company said it was studying its legal options after an international arbitrator ruled it must pay Dow Chemical Co $2.16 billion for wrongly cancelling a planned plastics joint venture in 2008.
The ruling against Petrochemical Industries Co (PIC) by the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court is believed to be one of the largest-ever arbitration awards, according to Dow's law firm, Shearman and Sterling LLP.
"The company's management is discussing with lawyers all of the legal proceedings that are available," state-run news agency KUNA said, citing a statement by PIC's chairman and managing director Maha Mulla Hussain.
PIC is a unit of state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp.
Feb 25 Warren Buffett says American business, and thus a basket of stocks, is virtually certain to be worth far more in years ahead. In his letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders:
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.