EU regulators to rule on $130 bln Dow, DuPont deal by July 28

LONDON, June 23 - EU antitrust authorities will decide by
July 28 whether to allow the $130 billion merger of U.S.
chemical company Dow Chemical Co and its rival DuPont
, one of several large agribusiness deals.
The companies requested approval on Wednesday, according to
a filing on the European Commission website.
The EU competition enforcer can approve the deal with or
without concessions or it can open a full-scale investigation of
about five months should it have serious concerns about the
merger's impact on consumers and rivals.
DuPont and Dow hope to close the deal around
October-November. The U.S. Department of Justice is also
examining the proposed merger.
