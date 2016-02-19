版本:
2016年 2月 19日

DuPont, Dow say agriculture unit to be based in Delaware

Feb 19 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co said the agriculture unit to be spun off following the companies' mega-merger will be based in Wilmington, Delaware, DuPont's current home town.

The agriculture company, whose name will feature DuPont, is expected to achieve $1.3 billion in synergies, the companies said on Friday. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

