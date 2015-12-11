Goldman reigns supreme in record M&A year

Dec 11 As iconic brands are snapped up and
corporations merged and swallowed in a record-breaking whirl of
deals, there has been one constant: Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
The Wall Street firm is once again top dog in the global M&A
rankings, having advised on transactions worth close to $1.7
trillion this year, more than the annual economic output of
Australia, including Friday's $130 billion tie-up between U.S.
chemical giants DuPont and Dow Chemical Co.
Goldman's No 1 status comes despite the bank having lost
several veteran bankers this year, including Gordon Dyal, its
former M&A chief and Jack Levy, one of four global co-chairmen
of M&A, and reflects the enduring success of its partnership
model, 15 years after the company went public.
Becoming a partner at Goldman Sachs is still one of the most
coveted promotions on Wall Street, and those who make the cut
represent a powerful network of well-connected dealmakers.
The partnership, along with the bank's commitment to
remaining a full-service investment bank despite post-crisis
rules that make it more difficult to trade, have given it an
edge over rivals such as Morgan Stanley, which has a
strong emphasis on wealth management.
"Goldman is still run as a partnership, and delivers the
entire firm," said Brad Hintz, a former Lehman Brothers Holdings
Inc chief financial officer and financial analyst who is now a
business professor at the NYU Stern School of Business.
The 146-year-old investment bank has ranked No. 1 in the
global M&A league tables every year since 1997, with the
exception of 2009 and 2010, when it ranked No. 2 behind Morgan
Stanley, according to Thomson Reuters data.
This year, the bank advised on all the mega deals in
pharmaceuticals, energy, beverages and now chemicals, where it
is set to split $80 million to $100 million in DuPont advisory
fees with Evercore Partners Inc.
Trailing Goldman Sachs in the global M&A league tables this
year are Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of
America Corp and Citigroup Inc.
NAVIGATING CONFLICTS
Goldman's ubiquitous role in finance prompted Rolling Stone
magazine to famously declare in 2010 that the bank was "a great
vampire squid wrapped around the face of humanity."
Its corporate clients, however, are generally happy to let
it navigate potential conflicts of interest.
In the case of DuPont, for example, Goldman has also been
advising rival Syngenta AG in its defense against a
bid by Monsanto Co.
"Over time, companies have become more sophisticated so
banks really need to differentiate themselves more," said Bob
Hurst, a partner at private equity firm Crestview Partners who
served as vice chairman of Goldman until June 2004 and head of
its investment banking division from 1990 to 1999.
Goldman has done that.
"It has great coverage, is very relationship oriented on the
long term and has great execution," Hurst said.
The bank's prestige and partnership culture is enough to
retain many bankers even at the prospect of higher pay at rivals
or Silicon Valley startups.
Among its peers, Goldman has consistently had a lower
compensation to net revenue ratio than arch rival Morgan
Stanley.
"When you are having beer with a Goldman partner, and you
roll your eyes when he waxes lyrically about the partnership,
you have to remember that this is key, you are expected to drop
everything as a Goldman employee when there is a deal on deck,"
said Hintz.
(Editing by Carmel Crimmins and Andrew Hay)