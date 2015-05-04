Dow Chemical to cut up to 1,750 jobs

May 4 Dow Chemical Co said it would cut 1,500 to 1,750 jobs, or as much as 3 percent of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to reduce costs by $1 billion over three years.

The chemical maker said on Monday it would record charges of about $330-$380 million in the second quarter ending June for asset impairments, severance and other costs. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)