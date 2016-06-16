Dow Chemical first foreign company to get Saudi Arabia trading license

June 16 Dow Chemical Co said it became
the first foreign company to receive a trading license from
Saudi Arabia as the kingdom plans to diversify its economy and
free its dependence on oil exports amid a slump in global oil
prices.
Saudi Arabia's powerful deputy crown prince Mohammed bin
Salman held a full day of meetings with U.S. lawmakers on
Wednesday, part of a visit aimed at restoring frayed ties with
Washington and promoting his plan to wean the kingdom away from
oil revenue.
The trading license will give full ownership in the
country's trading sector, the No. 1 U.S. chemical maker by sales
said on Thursday.
The world's top oil exporter announced in April a reform
plan, a package of economic and social policies designed to
raise non-oil revenue to 600 billion riyals ($160.04 billion) by
2020 and 1 trillion riyals by 2030 from 163.5 billion riyals
last year.
A plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 made the Vision 2030
reform, which relies on an expanding private sector, selling
shares in the Saudi state-owned oil company and reducing
government subsidies, urgent in the kingdom.
($1 = 3.7490 riyals)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)