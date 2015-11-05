Dow CEO meeting portfolio managers to discuss long-term strategy- CNBC

Nov 5 Dow Chemical Co Chief Executive Andrew Liveris has been meeting influential portfolio managers in recent weeks to discuss the company's long-term strategy, CNBC reported.

The meetings come as a one-year standstill agreement between Dow and activist investor Daniel Loeb of Third Point LLC is set to expire. (cnb.cx/1Rz2Cy0)

The company averted a proxy fight with Third Point last year by agreeing to add four independent directors to its board.

Dow was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)