版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 2日 星期四 20:21 BJT

Dow Chemical expects to raise over $2 bln from sale of 3 units

Oct 2 Dow Chemical Co said it expected to raise more than $2 billion from three chemical businesses that it has put up for sale as part of a plan to raise as much as $6 billion from asset sales.

Dow said it expected to sign deals for its Angus Chemical Co and AgroFresh Inc subsidiaries, as well as its sodium borohydride business, by the end of the year. The company expects the deals to close in early 2015. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐