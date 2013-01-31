版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical shares off 3.2 percent premarket

NEW YORK Jan 31 Dow Chemical Co : * Shares off 3.2 percent premarket after results

