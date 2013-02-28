版本:
BRIEF-Dow Chemical says has not yet received arbitration payment from kuwaiti firm involved in failed 2008 kdow joint venture

Feb 28 Dow Chemical Co : * Says has not yet received arbitration payment from kuwaiti firm involved in

failed 2008 kdow joint venture * CEO andrew liveris had previously said expected payment, which could exceed

$2 billion, by end of February 2013
