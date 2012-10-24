版本:
BRIEF-Dow Chemical says half of 2,400 global job cuts will be in United States

Oct 24 Dow Chemical Co : * Says half of 2,400 global job cuts will be in United States * Says at least 350 of 1,200 U.S. job cuts will be in Ohio, Michigan * Says remaining U.S. job cuts of about 850 will be spread around existing

operations in country * Says 30 percent of 2,400 global job cuts will be in Europe * Says 10 percent of 2,400 global job cuts will be in Latin America * Says 10 percent of 2,400 global job cuts will be in Asia

