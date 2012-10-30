版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 30日 星期二 22:41 BJT

BRIEF-Dow Chemical says will record pre-tax charge of $900 million to $1.1 billion in Q4 2012 for restructuring plan announced October 23

Oct 30 Dow Chemical Co : * Says will record pre-tax charge of $900 million to $1.1 billion in Q4 2012

for restructuring plan announced October 23

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐